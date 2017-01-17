Vlad comes up just short in first year on ballot
Vladimir Guerrero, who was with the Rangers in 2010 when they went to the World Series, came close by earning 317 of 442 ballots cast. But candidates needed to be on 332 ballots to earn 75 percent, and Guerrero fell short at 71.7 percent in his first year on the ballot.
