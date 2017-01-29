Trump's new immigration order will affect celebrities who plan to visit U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration clampdown, covering anyone at all from seven Muslim-majority countries, has affected famous people as well, from baseball player Yu Darvish to an Iranian filmmaker and a British Cabinet member. Trump's executive orders could make it impossible for Darvish's father to watch him pitch this spring, SportsDay reported.
