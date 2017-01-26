Tim Anderson 'very proud' to begin middle infield work with Yoan Moncada

Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada teamed up Thursday afternoon at a tiny table at Lurie Children's Hospital to talk and play with patients who were treated to a visit from the White Sox players. Anderson, who is entering his second season as Sox shortstop, said during the pre-SoxFest event he was only "a little" surprised to hear the team decided to head in a new direction with a rebuild this winter, noting "it's business and things happen."

