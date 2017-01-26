Tim Anderson 'very proud' to begin mi...

Tim Anderson 'very proud' to begin middle infield work with Yoan Moncada

27 min ago

Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada teamed up Thursday afternoon at a tiny table at Lurie Children's Hospital to talk and play with patients who were treated to a visit from the White Sox players. Anderson, who is entering his second season as Sox shortstop, said during the pre-SoxFest event he was only "a little" surprised to hear the team decided to head in a new direction with a rebuild this winter, noting "it's business and things happen."

