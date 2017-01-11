Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Ad...

Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Adrian Beltre In 2017

Adrian Beltre is coming off an amazing 2016 season. Even at 37 years of age, he played well enough to not only able to earn his fifth Golden Glove Award, but to also earn his fourth Texas Rangers Player of the Year Award and to reach several great milestones.

