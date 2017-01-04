Texas Rangers Looking to Sign Tyson Ross

Texas Rangers Looking to Sign Tyson Ross

16 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

The Texas Rangers are aggressively trying to to sign Tyson Ross , who was among the most effective starters in the majors before missing most of last season. While the Chris Sale trade and Rich Hill signing earlier this offseason may be seen as the most splashy moves made to acquire pitchers, free-agent right-hander Tyson Ross may provide equal value.

