Source: KCBD Photo
The Texas Rangers 2017 Winter Caravan stopped in West Texas for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame's First Pitch Luncheon on Thursday. Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin, and FOX Sports Southwest broadcasters Emily Jones and Mark McLemore greeted fans and signed autographs before the luncheon.
