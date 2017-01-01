Snider inks Minor League deal with Rangers
The Rangers signed veteran outfielder Travis Snider to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training, the club announced on Friday. Snider, a left-handed hitter, is an eight-year Major League veteran with the Blue Jays, Pirates and Orioles, who did not play in the big leagues last season.
