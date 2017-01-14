Rockies betting Tony Wolters, Tom Murphy will grow up quickly behind the plate
Tony Wolters #14 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated for scoring in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 11, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich was a catcher at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, and later at Harvard, where he was a tri-captain his senior season.
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
