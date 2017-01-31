Red Sox: Mitch Moreland has most to prove in 2017 lineup
While there are a few hitters in the Boston Red Sox lineup with questions heading into the season, none have more to prove than Mitch Moreland. Of the hitters expected to open in the season in the starting lineup for the Boston Red Sox, who has the most on the line? Many will jump to say Pablo Sandoval , whose dismal first year in Boston was followed by one almost entirely wiped out by injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC