Red Sox: Mitch Moreland has most to prove in 2017 lineup

While there are a few hitters in the Boston Red Sox lineup with questions heading into the season, none have more to prove than Mitch Moreland. Of the hitters expected to open in the season in the starting lineup for the Boston Red Sox, who has the most on the line? Many will jump to say Pablo Sandoval , whose dismal first year in Boston was followed by one almost entirely wiped out by injury.

