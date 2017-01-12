Rangers Winter Caravan off to rousing start in Waco
Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Rangers relief pitchers Tony Barnette and Matt Bush, along with radio broadcaster Matt Hicks signed autographs and posed for pictures for over 150 fans at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Waco on Thursday evening . Tony Barnette, left, Matt Bush and Matt Hicks sign autographs and pose for pitctures during the first stop of the Rangers Winter Caravan Thursday evening at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Waco.
