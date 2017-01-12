Rangers Winter Caravan makes pit stop...

Rangers Winter Caravan makes pit stop in Waco

The annual Texas Rangers Winter Caravan made its way through the doors of Academy Sports and Outdoors on Thursday, and with it a few key pieces to yet another American League West title team from a year ago. Relief pitchers Matt Bush and Tony Barnette, along with radio play-by-play man Matt Hicks, signed autographs and snapped photos for fans and media alike in what was another great turnout of Central Texans.

