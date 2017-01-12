Rangers Winter Caravan makes pit stop in Waco
The annual Texas Rangers Winter Caravan made its way through the doors of Academy Sports and Outdoors on Thursday, and with it a few key pieces to yet another American League West title team from a year ago. Relief pitchers Matt Bush and Tony Barnette, along with radio play-by-play man Matt Hicks, signed autographs and snapped photos for fans and media alike in what was another great turnout of Central Texans.
