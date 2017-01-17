Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman to miss first half of season to undergo surgery for ulcerative colitis
The Texas Rangers will open the season without left-hander Jake Diekman, a vital cog in last season's bullpen. Diekman is scheduled to undergo surgery for ulcerative colitis on January 25. He had hoped to delay the surgery until after the season, but doctors warned that waiting would increase the health risk.
