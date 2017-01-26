Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin gets ready to prove himself again
A.J. Griffin's 28-15 record is among the highest winning percentages for any active Major League starting pitcher. Regardless, the Texas Rangers' righthander will go to spring training next month with no assurances and fighting for a job in the team's starting rotation.
