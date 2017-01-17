Rangers great Rodriguez headed to Hall of Fame

Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez , the 1999 American League MVP and a 13-time Gold Glove winner and a 14-time All-Star, was voted for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday in his first year on the ballot. Rodriguez appeared on 76 percent of the ballots submitted by eligible voters from the Baseball Writers Association of America , just past the 75-percent threshold to be elected, and will be inducted July 30 in Cooperstown, N.Y. Tim Raines , one of the game's greatest leadoff hitters and left fielders, and former Houston Astros slugger Jeff Bagwell , the 1994 National League MVP, were also voted into the Hall.

