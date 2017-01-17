Rangers fans get up close to players, manager at Fest
Once their careers are over, Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus could work as a comedy team. The good-natured, playful banter and genuine love between the pair was on display Saturday morning during the annual Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Park.
