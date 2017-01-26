Rangers confident in bullpen's return...

Rangers confident in bullpen's returning parts

22 hrs ago

The Rangers see it as an area of strength, although that appeared to be the situation going into the offseason last year and then they signed free-agent right-hander Tony Barnette and traded for Tom Wilhelmsen . This winter, there have been no major transactions involving the bullpen, other than a dizzying array of waiver claims that have left some players bouncing from one club to another.

