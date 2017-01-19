Rangers complete free agent deal with RHP Tyson Ross
Right-hander Tyson Ross and the Texas Rangers have completed a $6 million, one-year contract after the pitcher who made only one start last season passed a physical. After Ross started on opening day for the San Diego Padres last year, he went on the disabled list for right shoulder inflammation.
