Rangers caravan rolls through Dell Diamond

A 44-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 27-year-old who was living with the suspect's ex-girlfriend in ROUND ROCK- - The Texas Rangers winter caravan made a stop at the home of its triple "A" affiliate, the Round Rock Express on Tuesday. Manager Jeff Banister was joined by pitchers Sam Dyson Keone Kela along with outfielder Delino Deshields and bench coach Steve Buechele.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.