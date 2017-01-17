Rangers caravan rolls through Dell Diamond
A 44-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 27-year-old who was living with the suspect's ex-girlfriend in ROUND ROCK- - The Texas Rangers winter caravan made a stop at the home of its triple "A" affiliate, the Round Rock Express on Tuesday. Manager Jeff Banister was joined by pitchers Sam Dyson Keone Kela along with outfielder Delino Deshields and bench coach Steve Buechele.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC