MLB Hot Stove rumors: Rangers, Orioles may be in on Chris Carter

Despite cracking an NL-leading 41 homers last season, first baseman Chris Carter was non-tendered by the Brewers earlier this offseason, and he still remains on the free agent market. Carter's back to being represented by agent Dave Stewart, who is of course the former GM of the Diamondbacks, and here's what Stewart had to say about the slugger's current market ... Carter's not going to hit for a high average, but he draws enough walks to keep his OBP in "almost sort of adequate" territory.

