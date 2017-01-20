Jose Bautista a Blue Jay again with $40 million deal - will it work?
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista connects for a three-run home run off Texas Rangers' Jake Diekman during the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, in Arlington, Texas in October 2016. At some point Toronto started thinking of Jose Bautista in the context of moments, and which one would be the last one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC