I've been on vacation so long I have no idea what day it is OT 2

Saruman the White is a fictional character and a major antagonist in J. R. R. Tolkien 's fantasy novel The Lord of the Rings . He is leader of the Istari , wizards sent to Middle-earth in human form by the godlike Valar to challenge Sauron , the main antagonist of the novel, but eventually he desires Sauron's power for himself and tries to take over Middle-earth by force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lone Star Ball.