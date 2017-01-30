Is Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish affected by travel ban?
Put this one most likely under the "unintended consequences" category from President Trump's executive order banning travel by citizens of certain predominantly Muslim countries. Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish, whose father is Iranian, reportedly held duel Japanese-Iranian citizenship when he was born, The Dallas Morning News reported .
