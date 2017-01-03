Inbox: How does Judge measure up?

Inbox: How does Judge measure up?

How worried should we be about Aaron Judge 's Major League performance? Do you have any comparisons between how he did in his first 80-plus at-bats and other players who struggled similarly? -- Binyamin G., Beit Shemesh, Israel The most concerning part of Judge's 2016 season was his high strikeout rate, as he fanned 42 times in 84 at-bats while hitting .179 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. No non-pitcher in Major League history has had more strikeouts in fewer at-bats or plate appearances during a season.

