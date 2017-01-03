Impressive in '16, Bush likely to stay in 'pen
Texas is planning on keeping him in the bullpen even though there had been some chatter this offseason about moving him to the rotation. Staying in the bullpen appears to be Bush's preference after his successful rookie season as a setup reliever.
