Harrison receiving Rangers' Alumni Award
Former Rangers pitcher Matt Harrison will be honored as the 2017 winner of the Mark Holtz Alumni Award at the club's awards banquet on Jan. 20 at Gilley's Dallas. Harrison, acquired in a 2007 trade with the Braves, was with the Rangers from 2008-15, going 50-35 with a 4.21 ERA in 135 games, including 103 starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC