Harrison receiving Rangers' Alumni Award

Former Rangers pitcher Matt Harrison will be honored as the 2017 winner of the Mark Holtz Alumni Award at the club's awards banquet on Jan. 20 at Gilley's Dallas. Harrison, acquired in a 2007 trade with the Braves, was with the Rangers from 2008-15, going 50-35 with a 4.21 ERA in 135 games, including 103 starts.

