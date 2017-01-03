Harrison receiving Rangers' Alumni Award

Harrison receiving Rangers' Alumni Award

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Texas Rangers

Former Rangers pitcher Matt Harrison will be honored as the 2017 winner of the Mark Holtz Alumni Award at the club's awards banquet on Jan. 20 at Gilley's Dallas. Harrison, acquired in a 2007 trade with the Braves, was with the Rangers from 2008-15, going 50-35 with a 4.21 ERA in 135 games, including 103 starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
News Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14) Oct '14 169114Rock 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,476 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,028

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC