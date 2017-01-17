Hamilton signs minor league deal with Rangers, will try 1B
Josh Hamilton walked into a room at the Texas Rangers' ballpark carrying a new first baseman's mitt and feeling the way he did 10 years ago. Hamilton, the 2010 AL MVP who has had surgery three times on his left knee since last playing in 2015, knows he has to earn a spot on the roster this spring.
