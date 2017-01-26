Hamels, Young Host Youth Hitting, Pitching Clinic Saturday

Cole Hamels #35 of the Texas Rangers reacts against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 6, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. Texas Ranger greats Michael Young and Cole Hamels are taking part in the All-Star Hitting and Pitching Clinic for kids Saturday at Trinity High School in Euless.

