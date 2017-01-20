Former Rangers GM O'Brien dies at 87
Dan O'Brien Sr., a baseball lifer who was president and general manager of the Mariners as well as general manager of the Rangers and Angels, passed away in Dallas on Tuesday. He was 87. O'Brien's big league career was bracketed by 18 years in the Minor Leagues, beginning in 1955, and stints with the Arizona Fall League and USA Baseball.
