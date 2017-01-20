Follow Jake Diekman's journey back to the mound as he begins series of ulcerative colitis surgeries
Jake Diekman on Wednesday took the first step in the long road back to pitching for the Rangers, undergoing a successful four-hour procedure to remove his colon, which has been wrecked by ulcerative colitis. Diekman, who turned 30 last week, will miss at least the first half of the season while recovering from a series of procedures known as a "J-Pouch" to account for the loss of the colon.
