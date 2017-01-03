Encarnacion takes physical to finalize $65M Indians deal

In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion hits a solo home run off of Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series in Arlington, Texas. The free agent slugger is undergoing a medical evaluation, the final step before he officially signs with the Cleveland Indians.

