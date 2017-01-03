Encarnacion takes physical to finaliz...

Encarnacion takes physical to finalize $65M Indians deal

10 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates his solo home run off a pitch from Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series... The free agent slugger was undergoing a medical evaluation Wednesday, the final step before he joins Cleveland and slides into the middle of the AL champions' lineup. One of baseball's most consistent power hitters, Encarnacion agreed to a $65 million, three-year contract with the Indians before Christmas.

