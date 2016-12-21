DYK: The first 20 years of Interleagu...

DYK: The first 20 years of Interleague Play

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

It's a matchup that was exclusively reserved for the World Series -- that is, until 1997, when Major League Baseball injected Interleague Play into the regular season for the first time. Interleague began as a couple of special weekends each summer when old city rivals finally got a chance to square off, and new rivalries were formed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
News Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14) Oct '14 169114Rock 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,012 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC