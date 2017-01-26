Does Napoli Return to the Rangers Aft...

Does Napoli Return to the Rangers After All?

3 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

NOVEMBER 02: Mike Napoli #26 of the Cleveland Indians breaks his bat during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. There's been a push for free agent first baseman Mike Napoli to put on the Rangers uniform once again after two previous stints with the organization, which makes sense since the Rangers don't have a clear cut favorite at the first base position.

