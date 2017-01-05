Continue reading An architecture critic's take on designs for the new Texas Rangers ballpark

Continue reading An architecture crit...

Whatever its other merits, the new home for the Texas Rangers will come with a retractable roof, meaning that future generations will have only to wonder what life was like for Rangers fans - not to mention actual Rangers - to spend an August afternoon in the wicked heat of Arlington, trying to enjoy a game of baseball despite elements better suited to the smelting of heavy metals. The first ideas of what this stadium might look like were revealed today, along with the choice of architect, Dallas-based HKS, the firm responsible for the Rangers' present facility as well as its domed neighbor, AT&T Stadium, home to the Cowboys.

