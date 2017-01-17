Bautista, Blue Jays agree to $18.5M, 1-year deal

In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista connects for a three-run home run off Texas Rangers' Jake Diekman during the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, in Arlington, Texas. A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays are "working really hard" to bring him back to the club.

