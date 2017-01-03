Andrus wins Durrett Hardest Working Man Award

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus has been selected as the 2016 winner of the Richard Durrett Hardest Working Man Award, the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced on Thursday. Andrus will be honored at the 2017 Dr. Pepper Texas Rangers Awards Dinner on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. CT at Gilley's Dallas.

