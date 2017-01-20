2017 Rangers Caravan visits Wichita Falls
The Texas Rangers are winding up for the start of Spring Training, with the first group of pitchers and catchers set to report on February 14th in Surprise, Arizona. On Tuesday, a group of Rangers players and staff came to Wichita Falls as part of the team's annual Winter Caravan tour.
