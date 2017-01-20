2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rangers hoping to bash their way to the playoffs again
We're used to a flukey team sneaking into the playoffs every year, riding an unsustainable record in close games to a close finish in the standings, but the Rangers elevated this to an art form. With 95 wins, they led the American League in 2016, and won their division by nine full games, despite posting the third-best run differential in their own division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC