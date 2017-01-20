2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ran...

2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rangers hoping to bash their way to the playoffs again

3 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

We're used to a flukey team sneaking into the playoffs every year, riding an unsustainable record in close games to a close finish in the standings, but the Rangers elevated this to an art form. With 95 wins, they led the American League in 2016, and won their division by nine full games, despite posting the third-best run differential in their own division.

