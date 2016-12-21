Will the Rangers make another Christmastime deal?
When reached earlier this week, Jon Daniels was making his way through the aisles of his friendly neighborhood liquor store before heading into his office at Globe Life Park. The spirits were a holiday gift for a friend, or so Daniels said, and not to summon the courage to call up the agent for Edwin Encarnacion and give the free-agent first baseman whatever contract he wants.
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
