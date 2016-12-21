Texas Ranger, Wood Ducks managers featured guest at banquet
Manager Howard Johnson and Rangers Manager Jeff Banister, plus more Rangers players and coaches, are expected at the team's Hot Stove Banquet. The announcement was made Friday.
