Sources: Rangers making push for Napoli

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Texas Rangers

The Rangers are actively pursuing free-agent first baseman Mike Napoli , according to Major League sources, a deal both sides want to get done. The talks are ongoing, although there is no indication yet if it will get done.

