Sources: Rangers getting more aggressive with Mike Napoli talks

15 hrs ago

With the business of Christmas over, the Rangers have apparently gotten back to the business of baseball and are getting more aggressive in talks with free agent 1B-DH Mike Napoli, three sources indicated Wednesday. Napoli, 35, had been seeking a three-year deal on the open market, according to reports, but his ability to return to Cleveland dried up when the Indians agreed to a deal with Edwin Encarnacion last week.

