Rangers decide to leave Matt Bush in bullpen
Hard-throwing right-hander Matt Bush will work as a reliever in Texas Rangers spring training after the organization considered transitioning him to the starting rotation early in the off-season. That move is off the table for 2017, general manager Jon Daniels said, but could be revisited as the Rangers continue their search for another impact arm for the rotation.
