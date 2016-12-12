Hamilton Given One More Chance With R...

Hamilton Given One More Chance With Rangers

Josh Hamilton #32 of the Texas Rangers hits a double in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the American League Division Series on October 11, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Hamilton recently met with team doctors and was medically cleared, which means the 35-year old outfielder will likely sign a minor league deal with the Rangers that includes an invite to spring training.

