Ex-Rangers pitcher Barfield killed in shooting

Yesterday Read more: Texas Rangers

John Barfield, a left-handed pitcher who spent three seasons with the Rangers from 1989-91, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Little Rock, Ark. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Barfield, 52, died after allegedly being shot by an acquaintance named William Goodman at his home in downtown Little Rock.

