Blue Jays: Latest Jose Bautista report, value of a draft pick

Jose Bautista has been the most interesting free agent on the market since turning down the Blue Jays' qualifying offer of one year, $17.2 million, a number that nobody expected to be close to what he'd settle for, even coming off a down season by his standards and turning 36. Nearing Christmas, that salary isn't looking half bad for Bautista, but the Blue Jays' haven't offered him anything higher according to a Monday report from Jon Morosi. Source: #BlueJays still have not made Jose Bautista a formal offer for more than the 1 year, $17.2 million QO.

