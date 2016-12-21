Astros 2017 Projection: What to Expec...

Astros 2017 Projection: What to Expect from Carlos Beltran

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Climbing Tal's Hill

The subject of constant boos at Minute Maid Park since 2005 should have fans singing a different tune in 2017. The Astros further beefed up their offense by signing one-time Texas Ranger Carlos Beltran to a one-year deal in early December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Climbing Tal's Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
News Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14) Oct '14 169114Rock 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,580

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC