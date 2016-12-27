12/27/16 OT: Roll Call

12/27/16 OT: Roll Call

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Lone Star Ball

Made with chopped candied or dried fruit, nuts and spices and sometimes soaked in "spirits," fruitcake has been a holiday gift-giving tradition for many years. Rome is believed to be the creator of fruitcake, and one of the earliest recipes known comes from ancient Rome listing pomegranate seeds, pine nuts and raisins that were mixed into barley mash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lone Star Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
News Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14) Oct '14 169114Rock 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC