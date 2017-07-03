With Wilson Ramos now on board, surprising Rays looking like contenders in AL East

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Tampa Bay's Wilson Ramos, second from right, fist-bumps Adeiny Hechavarria after batting in Evan Longoria, left, and Steven Souza Jr., second from left, on a fifth-inning homer against Baltimore on Saturday. BALTIMORE - In back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday nights at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wilson Ramos caught 19 innings, hit two home runs, drove in five runs and shepherded a young Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff to a pair of wins over the Baltimore Orioles.

