With Wilson Ramos now on board, surpr...

With Wilson Ramos now on board, surprising Rays looking like contenders in AL East

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Tampa Bay's Wilson Ramos, second from right, fist-bumps Adeiny Hechavarria after batting in Evan Longoria, left, and Steven Souza Jr., second from left, on a fifth-inning homer against Baltimore on Saturday. BALTIMORE - In back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday nights at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wilson Ramos caught 19 innings, hit two home runs, drove in five runs and shepherded a young Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff to a pair of wins over the Baltimore Orioles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC