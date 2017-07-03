Tampa Bay Rays: Boxberger returns in series win
Brad Boxberger burst into the scene in 2014, boasting a strikeout percentage above 40% in over 64 innings pitched. He led the league in saves in 2015 after taking over the Rays closing job but has struggled with various injuries over the past two years.
